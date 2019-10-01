THOMASBORO – The Thomasboro school board has adopted a deficit-reduction plan intended to eliminate a $127,942 budget deficit projected for the 2019-2020 fiscal year over three years.
A budget for the upcoming fiscal year projects revenue of $1.786 million and expenditures of $1.914 million. In the deficit-reduction plan, Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said the district didn’t receive early tax dollars that were budgeted for in 2019 and assumes that the district will receive additional taxes in 2020, including part of the current year’s and early taxes.
Last month, McArthur told the board the district was not getting its property tax payments typically received in May and June until July or August, so they would not go into this year’s budget since the fiscal year ended June 30.
Champaign County usually mails property tax bills by May 1, but they came later this year. Champaign County Treasurer Laurel Prussing has blamed the late payments on a delay in the Illinois Department of Revenue setting the county multiplier and on the installation of a new computer system.
The board also approved the district’s annual financial report, a statement of actual audited financial results for the fiscal year. An annual statement of affairs — a summary of the district’s funds, tax rates, equalized assessed valuation and enrollment — must be published in a local newspaper by Nov. 30.
Vision, mission discussed
The board also heard a presentation from Principal Elizabeth Acton on the school’s vision and mission.
As part of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support, a positive behavior management process, PRIDE is an acronym with each letter standing for a core character value that the school hopes to encourage in each student: being prepared, being respectful, having integrity, being diligent and having empathy.
Acton said the catch phrase, “the Thomasboro way” will also be used as a way to emphasize school-wide expectations.
“When these are acting in unison, we can create a safe environment for our school,” Acton said.
Board President Jane Sprandel liked that parents and the community are included in the vision and mission.
“It’s a win-win for our community,” Sprandel said.
Acton said the next step will be to create climate, culture and academic goals.
Other business
The board also:
— Hired teaching assistant Susie Quinn as assistant basketball coach and approved maternity leaves for music teacher Michelle Moran and special education teacher Maria Stadnicka Miller.
— Moved the date of the December board meeting to Dec. 12 to accommodate the date that the tax levy is due to the county clerk’s office.
— Tabled the approval of a quote for a concrete bid in front of the dumpster to get more quotes on the job.
— Approved a resolution for the honorable dismissal of cook Cassandra Melvin.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the school.