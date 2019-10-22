THOMASBORO – The Thomasboro school board president announced during last week’s monthly meeting that she will step down following 11 years in office.
Jane Sprandel said she would be resigning effective Oct. 30, citing her family’s pending move to rural Homer. Her term would have ended April 20, 2021.
Sprandel encouraged board members to stay in contact with her.
“I want to continue to support our staff and teachers,” she said.
Sprandel also serves as president of the Rantoul Township High School advisory committee — a panel consisting of school board members from the high school’s feeder schools.
In addition, she is secretary on the Rural Champaign County Special Education Cooperative’s governing board.
All three roles will need to have replacements, but they don’t all have to be filled by the same board member.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said the board would need to appoint a new president by its December board meeting and suggested that the board convene just prior to its Nov. 19 board meeting to do that.
In other business, the board heard from Loman Ray Insurance Group President Brian Loman about the 2020 renewal rates for Illinois Educators Risk
Management Program, a health insurance trust that has 24 Central Illinois school districts participating in it.
The Thomasboro school district would not be able to leave the trust until August 2020.