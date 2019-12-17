THOMASBORO – The Thomasboro school board last Tuesday unanimously voted to appoint Amber Seder to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Seder fills the seat vacated by Jane Sprandelm, who resigned. Sprandel was replaced as the board’s president by William Wilken last month, and he was replaced as the board’s vice-president by Dallas Johnson.
Seder, who spent her younger years in Chicago before moving to Champaign, is the mother of Thomasboro third-grader Colton and Spectrum preschooler Carlyn. Seder was a preschool teacher for 16 years before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
Seder was encouraged to join the board because of her background in education and her consistent participation in activities such as school field trips and teacher appreciation days.
“I wanted to be more involved,” she said.
Seder hopes to get more Thomasboro parents involved in the school.
“I want to see what it would take,” she said. “I think the success of the school would be better. Getting more parents involved is the best way to help your own kids.”
Seder is also a Sunday school teacher at First Christian Church in Champaign, where her husband is the lead guitar player. The family enjoys visiting local museums together.
“We’re just really active people,” Seder said.