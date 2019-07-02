THOMASBORO – The Thomasboro school board has amended the district’s budget due to a $302,000 shortfall stemming from an Illinois Department of Revenue delay.
Superintendent Bonnie McArthur said last week the school district is not getting its property tax payments typically received in May and June until July or August, so the revenue will not go into this year’s budget since the fiscal year ends June 30. The other half of the district’s tax levy is received in the next budget, i.e. 2019-2020.
McArthur noted that although the budget is not balanced, the Illinois State Board of Education will not require a deficit-reduction plan.
Champaign County typically mails property tax bills by May 1, but they came later this year, delaying receipt of revenue to taxing bodies. The state revenue department was late calculating the final county multiplier needed to tabulate bills for taxable parcels.
McArthur said it’s unknown if the timeline will revert back to the way it was.
“I have to plan my budget accordingly,” McArthur said. “That makes it very difficult to plan the budget.”
“We truly are in better shape than most school districts,” Board President Jane Sprandel said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved fundraisers by the Parent Teacher Organization, which has new officers: president, Casey Wolken; vice-president, Lori Stowe; secretary, Catrina Rudd; and treasurer, Meghan Drewes. “They are forming a nice partnership with the TIA (Thomasboro Improvement Association),” McArthur said, adding that the PTO will be bringing back a seventh- and eighth-grade field trip.
• Accepted the resignations of Matthew Leskis as a sixth-grade teacher and basketball coach and Rebecca Motley as treasurer. The board voted to hire Maria Standnicka as a special education teacher, Allison Cimarusti as a sixth-grade teacher and Sam Pettry as an instructional coach.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Prairieview-Ogden District 197 for a music teacher, with Thomasboro paying for 58 percent of the salary and PVO picking up the remaining 42 percent.
• Approved a bid from TruGreen Lawn Care Services to spray the lawn for weeds once in the spring and once in the fall, at a cost of $395 per application.
• Approved the 2019-2020 school calendar. Although last year students were not out for Presidents Day, this year they will be.
• Approved a job description for a mental health counselor required for the district to receive Title IV funds to pay for Kathleen Wirth-Couch’s stipend to work a half day on Fridays.
• Heard from fifth-grade teacher Sabrina Bean that there will be a back-to-school cookout for faculty the week before school resumes.
• Heard a presentation on school initiatives from McArthur and Principal Elizabeth Acton.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 22.