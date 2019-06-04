A Thomasboro man will attend a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
James Richardson, an Army veteran of the Korean War, will be among the 85 military veterans and their guardians honored with the flight June 11. He will be among 21 Korean War veterans participating.
The flight will also include 1 World War II and 63 Vietnam War-era veterans.
Fifty-five central and southern Illinois communities will be represented.
After touching down at Ronald Reagan National Airport in D.C., the veterans and guardians will board luxury motor coaches. Their most important stops will be at the World War II, Korean and Vietnam memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Other stops include the Lincoln Memorial, the National Air & Space Museum, the US Marine Corps Memorial and the US Air Force Memorial.
The day of honor is provided at no cost to veterans.
The flight to Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield will be at 9:30 p.m.
Veteran applications to attend an honor flight continue to be accepted. Veteran or guardian applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org by clicking the Applications tab.