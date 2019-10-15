THOMASBORO — After nine months of wrestling to find the best solution for managing the water plant, the Thomasboro Village Board has hired a full-time public works superintendent.
The board unanimously approved hiring Chad Polsky at its Oct. 7 meeting.
“This is a good opportunity for me to use the knowledge I accumulated in my years at Rantoul,” Polsky said. “I think I have a lot to offer Thomasboro and Thomasboro has a lot to offer me.”
Polsky worked for the village of Rantoul for 29 years. His experience includes stormwater collection systems, sanitary sewer collection systems, streets and water treatment.
The Thomasboro board approved a starting salary of $45,000, with an increase of $5,000 after Polsky completes certification requirements. He will not be eligible for comp time. He must establish residency within a year.
Former public works Superintendent Tyler Martin has been overseeing water treatment management on a part-time basis. That contract will be reviewed and updated as needed.
The board also authorized the Champaign County hazard mitigation project manager to act as the village representative at hazard mitigation planning team meetings held between August 2019 and April 2020 to update the multi-jurisdictional plan.
Chief of Police Mike Martinez released a new procedure detailing how the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office will respond to calls from Thomasboro residents when the village’s part-time police force is off duty. Residents complained at previous board meetings about inadequate response.
The sheriff’s office will respond to any emergency calls, calls about crimes in progress or calls about recent property crimes in which there were injuries or potential for injuries.
Non-emergency calls will be handled by the sheriff’s office if the caller requests that an officer respond. If the caller agrees to wait for the next Thomasboro officer on duty, the call can be transferred to the village police department for the caller to leave a message.
The sheriff’s office handled 24 of 55 calls to METCAD in September, Martinez reported.
A resident asked the board when a code-enforcement officer would be hired.
Mayor Pro Tem Tony Grilo said the board is trying to fill that need with existing staff. Police officer Blake Carey, who usually works at night, worked on code enforcement complaints for a time.
“We saw how effective he was, so we’re pushing to get more daytime hours for him,” Grilo said.
In a related matter, Martinez said in a written report that the department had followed up on an incident at a North Commercial Street property where a mattress had been set on fire last month. Residents and business owners had expressed concerns about the deteriorating appearance of the property at the Sept. 3 board meeting. Martinez said a citation was issued for burning, and appearance of the property was discussed with residents of the property.
Also, Martinez reported two vehicles had been impounded due to ordinance violations.
The board met in closed session to review police department employee salaries.