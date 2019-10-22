THOMASBORO — Donations for the annual Support the Troops event — a fundraiser to help send care packages overseas to those in the military, was held Sunday at Central Tavern in Thomasboro.
Ruby Splittstoesser and her husband, Dan, have been sending care packages for 13 years to U.S. troops stationed overseas and to the VA Hospital in Danville. They have sent more than 4,500 packages.
Donations were given throughout the day.
Larry Hawk with the Rantoul Knights of Columbus presented Ruby Splittstoesser with a check for $300. Hawk also brought a donation from VFW Post 5520 Auxiliary for $150.
Commander Adam Yau and Chaplain Mike Faught of VFW Post 5520 presented a check of $100. Karen Schoonover presented her with a check from VFW Post 630 Auxiliary for $100.
Andrew “Mule” Landstrom from Inner Guard Chapter of the Illinois Widows Sons (Masonic Riders) presented Splittstoesser with a check for $200.
Mickey Pontoon and Kevin Henderson also presented Splittstoesser with a $200 check from Fisher Amvets.
The event is held the third Sunday every October. It includes live music, free food and 50/50 drawings.
This year, three bands donated their time to help the cause — Interstate Drifters with Gary Rosson and Mark Rebmann, Broken Prairie Band and Padgewick.
Each package costs about $18 to send. Donations are being accepted to defray the cost of sending these packages.
Donations may be sent to the Splittstoessers at Heartland Cleaners, 514 North Commercial St., Thomasboro, IL 61878