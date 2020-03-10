THOMASBORO — Village trustees fielded questions again about the costs and benefits of the proposed Dollar General store.
The village is pursuing annexation and zoning of about 3 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection of U.S. 45 and the Flatville slab. That includes the site that Overland Group, the Dollar General developer, has identified, based on traffic studies, as the desired store location.
There have been talks between the village and the developer about going halves on the estimated $170,000 cost of extending utilities under U.S. 45. The board envisions additional development opportunities on that land.
“Why would we even think about having that much shoved on our shoulders?” resident and former trustee Jim Richardson asked at last week’s monthly village board meeting.
He said that in the past, subdivision developers had not been “given a dime” to put in streets, and he didn’t think Dollar General should be given a dime either.
“Are there any other developers out there?” Richardson asked.
Mayor Tyler Evans said he had been contacted by two developers but was not at liberty to disclose their names.
Tax projections
Citing the unrealized promise of two village-owned residential building lots that have been on the market for a few years, Richardson indicated he was skeptical of projected tax revenues for the store. Another resident, Mel Ghrist, asked what those projections are.
“That’s going to take a lot of dollars out of that store to get $10,000,” Ghrist said.
The ensuing discussion was based on numbers Evans said were off the top of his head, of annual sales tax revenues between $7,000 and $10,000. After the meeting, he provided the Press the actual projections with which he has been working. Those numbers are included in the following paragraphs.
The experience of other municipalities has been that annual Dollar General sales can be safely estimated at $1 million. A more conservative annual estimate would be $730,000.
Of Thomasboro’s 7.5 percent sales tax rate, the county gets 1.25 percent and the state gets 6.25 percent. Twenty percent of the state’s share, or 1.25 percent, is returned to Thomasboro.
Applying that 1.25 percent to $730,000 results in an annual sales tax revenue of $9,125. That would increase the village’s annual sales tax revenues by 37 percent.
On top of that would be revenue from property taxes. The Champaign Dollar General store, at a lower property tax rate than Thomasboro’s, paid more than $26,000 in property taxes in 2018.
Based on those numbers, it appears it would take less than 10 years to recoup the utility cost.
“Numbers don’t lie,” Evans said. “You give me that return on investment, I’ll take it.”
Trustee Robert Pinske nodded.
Upfront money must be found
In response to a question about where the upfront money would be found, Evans said that had yet to be determined.
“It’s something to think about,” he agreed.
Ghrist wanted to know if the proposed store is a certainty.
“Definitely not,” Evans said.
Among the steps still to be taken before formal agreements go to the board is a meeting of the zoning and planning commission, which has yet to be set.
“We’re not ready and the developer is not ready,” he said.
A third resident, John Lux questioned if the store could be built inside existing village limits.
“We’ve got a lot of property along here going to waste,” he said.
But Trustee Tony Grilo said that was not likely.
“They came to us,” he said. “We didn’t get the opportunity to offer options that would better suit us.”
If the village cannot work out an agreement to annex the proposed Dollar General site, it would forfeit any sales tax revenues from the store; however, Thomasboro Grade School would receive a distribution from the county based on the school facilities 1-percent sales tax.
Lux resurfaced a safety concern mentioned at the February board meeting about residents crossing U.S. 45 on foot or bicycle to reach the store. Could a stoplight be erected there? No one knew for certain, and opinions went both ways. As Evans pointed out later, the safety issue remains if the village does not annex the property.
Richardson criticized the transparency of the board regarding discussion of the proposed store. According to coverage by a Rantoul Press reporter, it was discussed in August and again in November using Overland Group’s name. The first mention of Dollar General appears to have been at the December board meeting. The Dollar General name was also used at the February meeting.
Evans said details would be fully disclosed at the planning and zoning commission hearing.
Trustee appointed
Jeff Robertson was appointed to the board to fill the unexpired term left vacant when Trent Sage moved out of town. Robertson is a former board member.
He said he thought he had served four terms. Thomasboro has been home to Robertson and his family for 35 years. He was a carpenter for Schluter Homes before going into the property rental business.
Dates were set for the spring clean up and city-wide garage sale. The garage sale will be held on Saturday, May 2 and clean up from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9.
“Why is the garage sale only on Saturday?” resident Dee Phillips asked.
She pointed out that other communities begin city-wide garage sales on Friday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever said ‘no, they can’t be on Friday,’” Grilo said.
He encouraged residents to hold garage sales for the entire weekend, but noted the village no longer has a volunteer who attends to details such as putting up garage sale signs.
Phillips also asked why the garage sale was not publicized in The News-Gazette.
“That’s quite simple,” Evans said. “We dropped the ball on it.”
He said the question had been brought to him earlier and he had made a note to ensure the matter was taken care of this year.
Sidewalk maintenance, budget talk tabled
Two additional agenda items, approval of sidewalk maintenance and the 2021 budget, were tabled to the April 6 board meeting.
Public Works Superintendent Chad Polsky told the board he had found a way to reduce the cost of rebuilding a back-up sanitary sewer pump. The original quote from Gasvoda, Calumet City, was for $10,200. Gasvoda agreed to lower the quote to $7,100 if Polsky pulled out the pump and delivered it to and from Gasvoda. He noted, however, that the cost could rise if the rebuild turned out to be more complicated than is expected.
Pinske asked if the rebuild would come with a warranty. Polsky said he would inquire.
The board went into closed session to discuss an employment matter, but took no action afterward. A second closed session on the agenda regarding the sale or lease price of a village-owned property was not held.