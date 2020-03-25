THOMASBORO — The Thomasboro Planning and Zoning Committee will recommend that the village board annex and zone the tract of land where construction of a Dollar General store has been proposed.
Due to restrictions on public meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee met to discuss the matter Tuesday, March 24, by conference call via Zoom.
The tract consists of about 2.7 acres on the northeast corner of Flatville Road and U.S. 45. The area, which is currently farm ground, would be zoned B-2 commercial. Owners Judith Thompson and Marian Irle Babbs wish to retain ownership of a 60-square-feet lot where billboards currently stand. That will require a variance at a later point.
“We need to ask ourselves, by zoning it B-2, is that coherent with the rest of the neighborhood?” Chairman Tony Grilo asked. “Since there’s not a neighborhood there, what do we see coming there in the future?”
Committee member Robert Pinske pointed out St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the fire station and other commercial and industrial uses along Church Street on the west side of U.S. 45.
“I think it’s fairly obvious it’s intended to be commercial use. I don’t see what other argument there would be,” Pinske said.
Grilo agreed.
“I don’t see it ever becoming a substantial residential area. No one would want to build their house right there,” Grilo said.
The recommendation was approved on a 6-0 vote. Voting along with Grilo and Pinske were committee members Trent Wolken, Larry Scott, Dustin Rhodes and Jeff Robertson.
The next step in the process is to hold a public hearing, which must be scheduled not less than 15 days and not more than 30 days after the committee meeting.
Also attending the meeting were Farnsworth Land Surveying Manager Paul Brown, representing Dollar General developer Overland Group, Mayor Tyler Evans, Trustee Ronda Scott, unidentified members and the press.