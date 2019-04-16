THOMASBORO — Thomasboro Village trustees have agreed to cast a broader net in the effort to hire a water treatment manager.
Initially, the village had advertised for a full-time public works supervisor with a Class B water operator’s license. The board preferred not having to pay for training someone, only to have that person leave for higher pay elsewhere.
But the position remains unfilled since the end of December.
In the meantime, water treatment has been managed on a part-time contract basis with former Public Works Superintendent Tyler Martin assisted by part time public works employee Gary Rosenbeck.
“Without (requiring) the Class B license, we’ll get a bigger candidate pool,”
Trustee Tony Grilo said at a special meeting of the village board last week. “I think that seems our best long-term route.”
Hiring someone without the license would require the village to contract with a licensed water operator to oversee operations until the new hire is certified. That was the route taken when Martin was hired.
Trustee Kyle Henegar said he knew of Thomasboro residents who were interested in the job.
Henegar and trustees Ronda Scott and John Curry supported hiring Rosenbeck.
“This is a Band-Aid,” Grilo said. “Gary is a five-year Band-Aid.”
However, Rosenbeck, who is retired, has made it clear he is not interested in obtaining the license or working for more than five years.
“I think it’s time to make a decision,” Curry said. “I have been here three months, and this is all we have talked about, and we didn’t come up with an answer yet.”
A special meeting for interviewing candidates was set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 23.
Actions taken by the board included approval of the following public works-related bids:
• Instrument panel repair on a tractor by Shaff Implement Co., Urbana, not to exceed $350.
• Repairs to 2008 F350SD 4X4 by Burke Spring, Inc., Tilton, not to exceed $2,400.
• Repairs to overhead door and door frame by Terry Door Service, Broadlands, not to exceed $1,100.
Gutter installation on three public works buildings was tabled so an additional bid could be obtained. Also tabled, until fall, was replacement of snowplow blades.
In a final action, the board increased the wage rate for a part-time public works employee from slightly more than $11 per hour to $13 per hour.