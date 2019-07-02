This year's Fisher Fair features a definite country music tilt

FISHER — This year’s Fisher Community Fair has generated its fair share of buzz with the spring announcement that country music performers Mark Chesnutt and Drew Baldridge will be performing Friday night, July 12.
The Feudin’ Hillbillys will open for them.
The fair opens next Tuesday, July 9, and runs through Saturday, July 13.
Fair Board President Todd Cotter said many people are excited about the country music performers coming to Fisher.
“The buzz is, ‘Wow, somebody that big is coming to perform!’” Cotter said, noting the attraction was announced at an event in April at Fisher’s Wild Hare restaurant.
Tickets are available for sale online at fisherfair.com and will be available the entire week of the fair.
Chesnutt has 14 No. 1 hits, 23 top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records.
He enjoys performing.
Chesnutt’s musical style draws mainly from honky-tonk and nontraditional country. He is frequently compared stylistically to fellow Beaumont, Texas, country singer George Jones.
Chicago Tribune writer Jack Hurst described Chesnutt’s vocal style by saying he has “a comely, smooth baritone and a supple way of moving through his vocal range” and a friendly foghorn” with “earnestness.”
Another attraction is the return of donkey races, on Thursday night, for the second straight year.
Cotter said many fairgoers have asked for a return of the event.
The demolition derby, on Saturday evening, is always popular.
Cotter said the derby will attract up to 80 cars.
“That’s always a big draw,” he said.
A junior/senior talent show will be held Tuesday evening.
The junior fair board is sponsoring the first-ever talent show. Winners of the junior and senior divisions will advance to competition at the Illinois Association of Agriculture Fairs show in Springfield next January.
Cotter said the junior fair board consists of high school-age youth who have learned the fair business “behind the scenes” and want to get involved with the fair.
“They do fundraisers. They are using some of their knowledge” to hold the talent show, Cotter said.
The junior fair board includes about 13 members. Cotter said three members of the adult fair board are former junior fair board members.
“They all hold some type of superintendent’s position such as livestock superintendent, entertainment director,” he said.
The junior fair board is also holding a hog raffle. Two winners will win half a hog, which includes processing. The raffle will be held Saturday night.
The fair queen pageants will help to kick off the fair Tuesday night.
Also back for the fair is beer and wine tasting Saturday afternoon.
A full schedule of Fisher Community Fair events is available online.