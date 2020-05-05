Ashley Rasor
As part of the class of 2020, it has been really hard for not only me but, for all seniors who had been looking forward to their last prom and having graduation.
This was supposed to be our year to make lifelong memories that we would be able to look back on. Due to COVID-19, that all changed everything that we had planned and looked forward to being able to do. Going from seeing everyone that you’ve spent the last three and a half years with, to not being able to see them as well as teachers for one last time, is saddening.
During this quarantine, it also has helped me to realize that time is valuable. This has allowed me to be more appreciative of what I have now.
With the more free time that I have, I have been able to focus on my mentality, health and faith. I realize that we don’t know what the future holds but, we just have to have patience and take everything day by day.
We will become stronger as a whole and soon come to realize that time is essential and not take it for granted. I hope that everyone continues to have great days to come during the quarantine.
Wade Donnelly
Going through this pandemic is tough for me. It sucks not being able to see all of my friends and classmates.
I try to waste away my time with videogames and bicycling as a way to keep myself occupied since I haven’t gotten to take my car out of storage for the summer months, but once I get it in my driveway again I will be working on the front end trying to make it more reliable again.
I also miss the abundance of food options like there was before the pandemic.
Store shelves used to be fully stocked and I could just pick up whatever I wanted to eat, but now I have to hunt for my preferences