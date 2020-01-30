RANTOUL — A 17-year-old Rantoul teen who was shot in the leg this month is the third person charged in a case in which a threesome he was a part of allegedly tried to rob two persons.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said the teen was taken to the county juvenile detention center, and all reports have been forwarded to the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office.
The three arrested, including the 17-year-old and 16- and 15-year-olds from Urbana, allegedly intended to rob two other individuals in a drug deal gone bad on Jan. 11. They had agreed to meet the other two in the Maplewood Estates mobile home park in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive.
The Urbana teens have been charged in juvenile court with attempted armed robbery and various weapons offenses.
Sullivan said two of the teens allegedly battered one of the individuals while the third — the 17-year-old — attempted to rob the other at gunpoint. Instead, the 17-year-old was shot in the leg. Another was hit in the head with a gun.
Residents living in the area reported hearing gunshots. Police found no one but did find shell casings ,and a trailer that had been hit by gunfire.
The injured teen was taken by his friends for treatment in Urbana when they were involved in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 45 near Leverett Road. A passerby took the wounded youth to Carle Hospital, Urbana, for treatment.
Sullivan said the teen was kept overnight and released.
He said police found two guns at the crash site and a third gun on Aspen Drive.
Sullivan said reports have also been submitted to the state’s attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed against the shooter.