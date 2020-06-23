RANTOUL — For the third time in two days, Rantoul police responded to reports of shots fired in town on Monday.
An occupied home in the 1600 block of Keesler Drive was struck by gunfire.
There were no reported injuries. The home was occupied by eight adults and three children.
Police responded to the call at 11:49 p.m. They recovered numerous fired projectiles at the scene.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident and are reviewing surveillance video from the area. There is currently no suspect information available.
Also on Monday, a 17-year-old male was struck in the leg by a bullet in the 1600 block of Harper Drive.
He was taken by ambulance for treatment at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
On Sunday, several shots were fired at an occupied home in the 1300 block of Abram Drive. No one was injured in the residence, which included a mother and her three daughters.
Anyone having information concerning any of the incidents is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police detectives at 217-892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cellular phone.