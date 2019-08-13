There will be a cake walk at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Gifford State Bank parking lot, sponsored by the Potomac Public Library.
Thanks to Dale and Christine Mackiewicz, there is a new cake walk circle located behind the bank. The new location will provide cake walkers with shade as they pursue baked goods.
— There will be a Back to School Bingo event starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Potomac American Legion building. In addition to playing bingo for school supplies, children and their parents will enjoy an ice cream social.
The library is sponsoring the bingo, and donations have made the ice cream social possible. If the weather cooperates, there will be a bounce house for the kids.
— Armstrong-Ellis Grade School has hired a new third-grade teacher, Maria Rademacher.
Rademacher is a graduate of Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. She lives in Potomac, and student taught at Potomac Grade School. She previously taught first grade at Maple Grade School in Hoopeston.
She is the daughter of Eric and Lisa Rademacher of Potomac.
— New hours have been announced for Potomac Public Library, which will be 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday starting Tuesday, Aug. 20. This will also be the first day of Homework Club, which will be from 2:15-5:30 p.m., and will be scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the school year.
Please stop by the library to sign up your child if interested. An adult craft activity will be available at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Puzzles and games will be offered to the children from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
— Thought for the week: “Out of clutter, find simplicity. From discord, find harmony. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein
Angie Walsh of Potomac writes a weekly column about Potomac area happenings. Information may be mailed to her at jawalsh76@yahoo.com