RANTOUL — Kay Villarosa was pleasantly surprised when she pulled up to the drive-thru window at the Rantoul Dairy Queen last week and was told the people in the vehicle before her had paid for her purchase.
“I’ve always read about those stories, but I’ve never had it happen,” Villarosa said.
In this year of world-wide turmoil, it was a welcome bit of bonhomie.
“My first response was, ‘How nice’ because I didn’t recognize the carload of people in front of me. And then when (the employee who waited on her) said it had been going on for a few cars I said, ‘OK, how much was the car’s behind me?’ and he told me,” so she paid for theirs.
Employee Joey Minor said “four or five people” paid it forward.
“They kept on paying for the next order,” Minor said. “They were asking before they paid how much it was. So they just felt generous.”
Minor said the same thing has happened before.
“They’ll be like, ‘Who was it?’ (who paid their bill). They’ll be like really happy, and then they’ll do it for the next person.”