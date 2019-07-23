RANTOUL — An airman who signed his name “S Beasley” said he saw “Star Wars” for the first time in May 1977 in the Home Theater.
He and “four or five” buddies went to see it.
“Rocked my world,” Beasley said. “Great memories.”
A year later, The Home would be just that — memories. At least in terms of showing movies. The theater was closed in favor of the new Wings Theater just around the corner. It, too, closed in 2000.
The Home was built just before the U.S. jumped into World War II. A May 1941 item in Boxoffice magazine reported construction of the new 517-seat Kerasotes-owned theater was underway.
Roger Ebert’s autobiography “Life Itself” tells of frequently driving with his family from their Urbana home to Rantoul to watch the high-speed train come through. Then they would walk over to the Home for popcorn, which they would eat on the way home.
Kaye Heath of Rantoul remembers working in the Home’s boxoffice and getting to see all the cars “making the loop” they cruised downtown and beyond. Friends would honk as they passed. Heath said she loved it.
She started working at the Home at age 14, and the box office was the top job a non-management employee could have there.
First-time employees under Manager Donald Walraven started as ushers to help people into the auditorium and remind youngsters to keep their feet off the seats.
“You had to do it in intervals,” Heath said. “You didn’t do it during an exciting part of a scene.”
From there an employee graduated to being a ticket-tearer.
“You also got the pleasure of keeping an eye on the Coke machine and a candy machine that had some of your favorite candies. You could buy your nickel and dime candy.
They also had a concession stand and ice cream stand. And you had to keep the lobby swept,” she said.
From there, you graduated to working behind the concession stand.
“You felt more important because you got to handle the money,” Heath said.
And the final promotion was the boxoffice.
“It was a prestigious job,” she said.
Working at the theater had its perks besides the 60 cents an hour she earned the entire five years she worked there. Employees got free admission and popcorn for themselves as well as family members. Heath was one of 11 children, so that came in handy.
She also got movie passes she handed out to friends. Sealtest also gave out free movie tickets at the grocery store for the morning serial films.
“You couldn’t have a better job growing up,” Heath said.
While none of the employees got a raise, they did get a Christmas bonus of about $5 every year.
“To us, that was like a fortune,” she said.
Heath also worked at the drive-in theater that operated in the area where the Rantoul Walmart is now located.
Former Home Manager David Rix said in a 1990 Press interview that the theater’s heyday was in the early-to-mid-1950s when five shows would be shown there daily to accommodate a large contingent from Chanute Air Force Base.
Business began to lag when Chanute staffing was cut after the Korean War, and when the Wings twin cinemas opened in 1976, the Home showed only second-run films.
Box-office profits continued to drop, and Kerasotes began showing soft-core porn films. It produced quite an uproar, and Kerasotes opted to close it.
In November 1955, The Home was heavily damaged by fire that took fire hours to contain — almost completely destroying the seats and equipment.
Cause of the blaze was undetermined, although Fire Chief Adam Hotzhauer said a cigarette left in a seat could have started it. Walraven, however, said an electric short could have been the cause.
Walraven estimated the projection equipment destroyed in the fire was worth about $15,000.
In 1987, village officials began talks about buying the theater building for $20,000 to renovate for use as a civic auditorium.
A village committee stressed the need for a civic auditorium to stage semi-professional and amateur productions.
Cited as positives were the theater’s sloping seating area, downstairs storage space, lobby and marquee, existing toilet facilities, accessibility for the handicapped and room to enlarge the stage area for productions.
The idea was abandoned, however, when renovation costs proved too high.
The theater was owned at one time by Gery and Al’s Inc. A Press article said the sporting goods company planned to level off half of the theater’s sloping interior and house its silkscreening department there.
Steve Vogelsang, manager of operations for Gery and Al’s, was quoted that heating and ventilation facilities, along with the theater’s fold-up seats, had been stripped by Kerasotes.
Gery & Al’s also planned to restore the historic marquee.