RANTOUL — The north facade and marquee on the Home Theatre in downtown Rantoul has deteriorated to the point where barricades have been erected in front of the building to keep the public from walking near it.
“We are in the process of getting a price for removal of the marquee in case we need to move down the path of an emergency order so the village will know the cost,” Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said.
“We’ve had a company out to look, and we’re waiting to get that (quote) back. Then it’s likely we’re going to move forward with an emergency order. Initially the desire was that the owner of the property remove it.”
The building is owned by Jewell Kelly, who was fined $10,000 by the village because of the condition of the building, and the matter was taken to court. The village obtained a court judgment in March 2018 against Kelly to repair the theater building’s roof. Kelly declined to do so.
Kelly has paid a small amount toward the fine each month, but lately the court cases at the municipal level have not been held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve not even had an opportunity to get into court to pursue remedy of our violations,” Eisenhauer said.
The barricades were placed in front of the theater building and near the entrance to the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce building directly to the east. Eisenhauer said inspectors have seen movement of the north facade.
“It’s something the inspections department, public work and law enforcement keep an eye on,” he said.
Kelly, who bought the building in 2007, told the Rantoul Press last year that he had a dream of fixing up the 4,000-square-foot building and begin using it again for entertainment. He said he did not have the money to repair the roof.
The theater, which was built in 1941, closed in 1978 in favor of the Wings Theatre located just around the corner on Garrard Street. The theater, too, closed in 2000.