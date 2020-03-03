FISHER — Second-grade students at Fisher Grade School rang in the Chinese New Year, the year of the rat.
Students compared Chinese New Year with how the holiday is celebrated in the United States. In China, people visit with family and friends, exchange gifts and have a special feast. Students also learned that the color red brings good luck, and the tradition of the dragon and loud noises are used to scare away bad luck and bring in good luck for the year.
Students also studied the country of China by looking at places on the map: the highest mountain, capital and rivers in China. They learned how to use chopsticks by eating rice and ate mandarin oranges, a symbol of fortune and abundance. The panda, a native to south central China, was studied as well. Students took a virtual tour to the San Diego Zoo and watched the pandas.
They also read several books — “The Empty Pot,” “Tikki Tikki Tembo,” the “Story of Pink” and “The Three Pandas,” just to name a few. To conclude their celebration, students had a dragon parade down the halls of Fisher Grade School.