FISHER – The village of Fisher’s 3rd of July fireworks show is still on, for now.
Even if fireworks don’t happen in July, they are likely to happen sometime during 2020.
The village board approved on Thursday to pay the 25 percent deposit to Jamaica Pyrotechnics. The deposit amounts to $2,375.
That deposit means the village is covered to have a show any time during the calendar year. If it cannot hold a show, the contractor would try to apply as much of the deposit amount as possible toward the 2021 4th of July fireworks.
If the board would have voted not to approve the deposit that would have resulted in the cancelation of the fireworks for all of 2020.
In other business the board voted 6-0 to approve an annual motor fuel tax maintenance expense for the period of January 1, 2020 to April 31, 2021.
The expenses are a total of $81,405.32. That includes $46,404 for the annual seal coating program. An additional $29,450 is included for miscellaneous material costs. The other $5.551 is obligated for engineering costs associated with the motor fuel tax program.
The board also voted 6-0 to approve the line order transfer ordinance. The ordinance is a cleanup of accounts to shift money from budget line items that been under spent to cover overages in other line items. The total amount for fiscal year 2020 is $15,200.
The board approved the annual budget ordinance for 2020-2021 6-0.
The general fund operating budget is a zero increase from last years fiscal year.
The Capital Improvement Fund budget includes a total allocation of $298,000.00 for next fiscal year, a reduction from the $645,000.00 capital appropriation in the current budget. Next year’s capital program will be funded by approximately $85,000.00 carried forward in unexpended funds from this year’s budget with the balance funded by interest earned on the Village’s roughly $7,000,000.00 investment portfolio. Staff has designed the capital program to focus on three main areas. Public work equipment replacement, park site improvements and sidewalk improvements.
The board also voted to approve the purchase of two mowers.
The first mower, a 2020 Exmark Zero Turn mower, will be purchased for $12,799 from Birkey’s. That includes a five-year/1.500-hour warranty.
The other mower is a 2019 finish mower that can be pulled behind a John Deere utility tractor. That will be purchased for $4,000 from Birkeys.