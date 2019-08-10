RANTOUL — A man wanted in Texas for aggravated kidnapping was arrested in Rantoul on Friday for alleged weapons violations.
Victor Luna-Contreras, 23, who listed addresses in Mission, Texas, and in Rantoul, was taken into custody on the Texas warrant and on preliminary Illinois charges of unlawful use of weapons for having four guns without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, who serves on the U.S. Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitives Task Force, said local marshals were asked by authorities in Texas to look for Luna-Contreras, who was on the run from that state.
Marshals had information he was in the Rantoul area and traveling with a woman.
Griffet said Friday afternoon, police saw Luna-Contreras get in a car with a woman then stopped the vehicle on U.S. 136 and arrested him without incident on the Texas warrant.
On him, police found a .38-caliber gun and additional ammunition for it in the car. Also in the car were a 9 mm handgun and three magazines of ammunition for it.
Griffet said officers received permission to search an apartment on Lincoln Street in Rantoul where Luna-Contreras had been and found two rifles, one of which had its barrel shortened and the serial number scratched off. Police also found about 15 loaded magazines of rifle ammunition. They also found body armor in the apartment.
“He had lots of bullets,” said Griffet, adding that Luna-Contreras admitted owning all the weapons police found.
Luna-Contreras is expected to be formally charged on Monday.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set his bond at $200,000.