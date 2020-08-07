Ten-year-old, mother struck, injured by vehicle in crosswalk

RANTOUL — A 10-year-old Rantoul boy and his mother were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk on East U.S. 136 Thursday afternoon.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the boy was transported by ambulance to Carle Hospital, Urbana, with non-life-threatening injuries following the 3:34 p.m. accident near Rantoul Township High School.
His mother sustained “noticeable minor injuries to her legs” but declined medical attention at the scene.
Bouse said the child was conscious and alert, lying in the roadway when police arrived.
A motorist, Lawyer Pace, 61, of Rantoul was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian in crosswalk and was released with a court date.
The woman was escorting her two young children across the street from the south, headed north. Bouse said she activated the flashing lights for the crosswalk, and other traffic had come to a halt.
The three proceeded into the crosswalk, and she and her son were struck by Pace’s vehicle.
Pace told police his vision was obscured by a stopped vehicle, and he didn’t see the people crossing the street until it was too late.