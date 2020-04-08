RANTOUL — A total of 10,000 meals were distributed Monday at J.W. Eater Junior High School for all students in the Rantoul City Schools.
That number comes out to 10 meals — breakfast and lunch for Monday through Friday — enough to feed 1,000 students, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Michelle Ramage said.
“When we ran out of meals, as we knew we would, we provided food boxes from a food pantry in Champaign/Urbana,” Ramage said. “We were glad that we did not have to send people away with nothing. We provided 47 family food boxes.”
Ramage said school officials knew the line of vehicles to get onto the Eater grounds would be a slow, long one.
“It takes time to distribute that many meals,” she said.
RCS planners met Wednesday with Rantoul Police Department administrators to work on an improved traffic flow pattern.
“It’s new for everyone, and we are always improving our systems. We are thankful for all the support we’ve received. We feel this is such an important need to fill.”
Ramage said an administrative meeting is held after every distribution to debrief and implement ideas for ongoing improvement.
Remote learning
Remote-learning packets were also handed out Monday. By the end of the day, 75 percent of the student packets had been picked up.
Parents have the option to access the learning online or pick up a printed paper packet. The same learning materials are included whether online or paper.
Added Ramage: “One odd statistic ... was a survey result at Eater Junior High that stated 70 percent of the students would access their learning online. Yet on Monday we had 65 percent pick up paper packets, rather than 30 percent.”
Ramage said there is no problem with that development “as families have a choice.”
“It just was a surprising occurrence. We had packets prepared just in case, as it is always a choice — online or paper packet.
The learning packets distributed are three weeks worth of materials so another pick up and drop off won’t occur for quite some time. She said RCS will re-evaluate that as they have two more meals distribution dates before that date.