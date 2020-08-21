RANTOUL — Two Rantoul teens have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice after both pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
One teen, 17 years of age, was sentenced to three years. The second, age 15, was sentenced to 15 years or until age 21.
The investigation showed the two teens met June 3 with a person in the parking lot at a fast food restaurant in the 700 block of West Champaign Avenue intending to buy cannabis. Once the other person arrived, the two teens tried to rob the seller of both the cannabis and money.
The seller began to chase one of the teens, at which point the teen pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots. The second teen retrieved a rifle from a vehicle and fired multiple shots at the seller before both teens fled the area.
No injuries were reported.
Rantoul police Sgt. Rodney Sullivan said detectives conducted multiple interviews and two court-authorized search warrants, leading to the charges against the teens.
Police were called about 8:26 p.m. A witness saw a male in the parking lot of the business holding what appeared to be a rifle, and two other people running from the area. As the witness was leaving the area they thought they heard shots fired.
Officers found several spent shell casings in the area, but the suspects were gone. Police interviewed several witnesses.
No damage was located.