URBANA — An Urbana teenager who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for his part in a Rantoul attempted drug-related robbery has been sentenced to nine months of probation.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the now 18-year-old is on track to complete the YouthBuild job training program through the Champaign County Housing Authority, has obtained his certificate as a roofer, has a job and is staying out of trouble.
He pleaded guilty for his role in a Jan. 11 incident in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive in Rantoul.
Three male teens were charged following a would-be drug ripoff that went haywire and one of the trio got shot in the leg by an intended target of the robbery.
Judge Roger Webber on Monday also ordered the teen to perform 40 hours of public service, have no contact with the others involved in the case and stay away from any gang-related activities.