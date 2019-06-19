URBANA — A teen who was in an apartment that was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon in Urbana was charged with a weapons-related offense after being found in possession of a gun reported stolen in Rantoul.
The 15-year-old boy was taken to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. He was charged in juvenile court Tuesday with a weapons-related offense and detained.
Urbana police are looking for a person who fired shots in east Urbana on Monday afternoon, one of which pierced an occupied apartment in which the 15-year-old was located.
Sgt. Dave Smysor said at least two shots were fired from a passing car in the 1000 block of South Smith Road toward four young people who were walking on a sidewalk about 2:45 p.m.
None of the pedestrians was hit, but one of the fired rounds went through the living-room wall of an apartment occupied by five people ranging in age from 2 to 72, Smysor said.
None of them was hit either.
Smysor said after the shots were fired, the people who were the intended targets on the sidewalk, as well as some of the people in the apartment, were all running, which led witnesses to believe that some of the victims may have been the shooters.
Witnesses reported one of those running had a gun and that he went into a house a couple blocks away.
Police found that person, the 15-year-old boy, to be one of the teens who had been in the apartment that was hit by gunfire.
Police continue to look for the shooter.
They do not have a good description of the car from which the shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.