RANTOUL — Police have arrested a 16-year-old Rantoul resident for allegedly firing a handgun at an east-side home Saturday morning.
No one was injured in the incident.
Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said surveillance cameras led to the arrest of the teen. The video footage showed three males running from the scene.
The teen was picked up at Rantoul Township High School Monday morning and interviewed at the police station, where he was arrested at 9:30 a.m.
Preliminary charges are unlawful use of a weapon, mob action and possession of a stolen firearm. All three charges are felonies.
Brown said police recovered two handguns and some clothing in the area of the shooting in the 1500 block of Keesler Drive. One of the handguns — a .357 revolver — was reported stolen March 22 in a residential burglary on St. Andrews Circle.
It is believed an Hispanic male was the target of the shooting.
Police could not find any area buildings that had been struck in the shootings.
Brown said police “are still actively trying to identify” the other two males who ran from the scene.
Police are trying to determine whether the incident was related to other incidents in Rantoul in which shots were fired. No one was hurt in those incidents.