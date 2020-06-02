FISHER — If the school board were to offer free student tuition to employees’ children, might that make it easier for Fisher schools to attract and keep teachers? That’s the question Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson asked the board.
The offer would be good for all current and future employees. Thompson said it is not an issue that needs to be negotiated with the teachers’ union. But to enact the plan, Thompson said the district would have to go through the waiver process with the state, and any such waiver would last for five years.
Thompson said she was not asking for action, but asked that the board “give it some thought.” She said the process is fairly complicated, but said it could make Fisher a more attractive place to work with the current teacher shortage.
With school out for the summer, Thompson thanked principals Jim Moxley and Jon Kelly for working tirelessly the past 10 weeks with all public schools moving instruction online from mid-March onward.
“These guys busted their rears making things work,” Thompson said.
Also conducted online was the honors recognition for the high school seniors, though Kelly said it was “sad not to get together in person and recognize these kids.” Orientation for incoming seventh-and ninth-graders to the junior/senior high will also be online Kelly said.
Teacher recognition was also done online. But Moxley told the board he bids a fond farewell to teacher Kathy Brake, who taught at the grade school for 39 years, was the high school speech coach and directed the high school play each year. He also recognized aide Janice Kuhns, who worked for the district for 39 years and was just “outstanding.”
Kelly said retiring Mary Heiser for her 11 years was the “heart and soul of the office” and that she and retiring Spanish teacher Joey Gruner are “two of the most selfless people in the district.” Thompson said she will save her kind words to the also retiring grade school Moxley for the June meeting.
Thompson said devising next year’s budget will be a challenge because of so many unknowns. She knows corporate replacement taxes will be down, isn’t sure what will happen with state funding and figures that locally some will be unable to pay their property taxes because of being out of work and that the county may be lenient on due dates.
“This is not going to be pretty,” Kelly said.
The board scheduled a public hearing on the current year’s amended budget for 6:20 p.m Thursday, June 18. Thompson said the district spent $170,000 less than anticipated and took in $71,000 more than expected.
Some of the savings was realized in using a couple of long-term substitutes for vacant positions, paying for no subs since mid-March, not needing to spend money on spring athletic travel and for officials and not having any spring field trips.
Also the board hired Caroline Hopper as a high school special education teacher and accepted the resignation of band/chorus instructor Tom Cravens effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The board also hired summer maintenance workers and hired and accepted resignations of various coaches.
The board agreed to pay Andy Holland, Holland Plumbing, Fisher, $44,532 to remove and replace sinks in the grade school. They will include six three-bay sinks and two two-bay sinks, which Moxley said have never worked well since the building was built in 2003.