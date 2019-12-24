RANTOUL — Kelly Waldbeser and her class at Eastlawn Elementary have been named Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Teacher and Class of the Month.
They were nominated for the honor by Jenny Jamison and received a pizza party.
Waldbeser is a first-year teacher, who teaches second grade. Jamison’s comments in her nomination follow:
“When observing her room, the atmosphere is calm and relaxing. She spends each morning in a whole group working on creating a school family.
“The students are calm, eager to learn and willing to support each other in their sharing of a variety of topics.
“I have also supported Ms. Waldbeser with interactive read-alouds, and her students are engaged, participating and willing to share as the story requires interaction.
“These successes have brought a positive feeling to her classroom and Eastlawn. Her calm disposition creates a sense of safety for her students and grade-level team. This is so exciting to see from a first-year teacher.”
Teachers/classes can be nominated for the award by contacting Amanda Vickery, executive director of the chamber of commerce, at dir@rantoulchamber.com or 217-893-3323.