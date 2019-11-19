ROYAL — The tax rate paid to the Prairieview-Ogden school district should decline about 6 cents for the next tax year.
The school board last week approved a tentative tax levy. Superintendent Vic White is projecting the new rate will be $2.96 per $100 equalized assessed valuation — down from $3.02.
EAV in the district is projected at $86 million.
The various levy amounts per fund are $1.66 million for the education fund; $390,000, operations and maintenance; $40,000, Illinois Municipal Retirement; $105,000, transportation; $43,000, working cash; $17,300, special education; $80,000, liability insurance; and $40,000, social security.
Board members approved a resolution to abate the tax heretofore levied for the 2019 pay debt service on general obligation school bonds series 2009. Instead, the district is paying the bonds using money from the 1 percent county sales tax increase.
The board asked White to bring a quote to the December board meeting for a used 2018 diesel bus to purchase and to trade off the district’s 2013 bus.
The board approved the eighth-grade graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. May 14 at the junior high in Flatville.
Board members recognized and complimented the junior high for getting an Exemplary designation by the Illinois State Board of Education for the second year in a row.
The board also approved Kenzie Ehmen as head seventh/eighth volleyball coach for 2019-20.