RANTOUL — Grace Tatar is Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School, a Gifford resident, is a daughter of Joseph Tatar and Jean Tatar.
She ranks 56th in her class of 169 students with a grade point average of 4.334.
Tatar’s school activities have included FFA, student council and volleyball. She was a student council class representative from 2016-19.
Honors/awards include perfect attendance, Excellence in Algebra, scholar athlete, honor roll and Green Hand degree.
Tatar has been involved in a number of volunteer activities, including Halloween Extravaganza sponsored by student council, blood drive, giving presents and meals to less-fortunate children and families through FFA, grade school volleyball camps, decorating school for homecoming, cleaning up the school after homecoming, setup/cleanup for veterans luncheon, hosted student council retreats, eighth-grade mixers, eighth-grade orientation and FFA plant sales.
Her work experience has included day care and the front desk at The Forum and babysitting.
Tatar plans to major in physical therapy, starting at Parkland College, and then transfer to the University of Illinois. She would like to play volleyball at Parkland and would like to coach volleyball at the high school level.