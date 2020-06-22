Swimming pool, Forum, other village services to open

RANTOUL — With the onset of Phase 4 under the state of Illinois’ Restore Illinois plan, the village of Rantoul will begin re-opening its facilities beginning Saturday, June 27.
The Hap Parker Aquatic Center will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Pool hours this year will be noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with the first hour reserved for annual pass Holders.
Swim lessons, early-morning swim and water aerobics will begin July 6. Family nights will once again be held on Wednesdays beginning July 8. Individual annual passes and family annual passes will be for sale. Daily admission prices will be charged to those without a pass.
The village has implemented specific rules and guidelines in an effort to reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19, and will be following all Center For Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations.
Forum Fitness Center
The Forum Fitness Center shall open Monday, June 29, at regular operating hours. While some equipment may be restricted during Phase 4, all areas of the Forum shall be open with access to each type of fitness equipment previously present.
Forum hours will be 5 am. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Classes will also be resuming, but for specific dates on when, contact the Recreation Department.
Youth league
While Little League teams have been practicing and learning fundamentals of the game throughout these past few weeks, they will put those new skills to the test when regularly scheduled games begin June 29.
Spectators will be allowed, but must practice appropriate social distancing, and spectators will be asked to separate themselves around the field. Bleacher seating will not be allowed, and all are encouraged to bring their own lawn seats.
Seating around the fields will be allowed as long as chairs are placed 6 feet apart from family to family.
Recreational day camps, including new camps offered this year, will continue this summer as well.
All park facilities, including playgrounds, courts and shelters, will be open beginning June 26th. No more than 50 people are allowed on each at any one time.
Also, the Rantoul Municipal Building will re-open July 6 for all services except Utilities. Only the main entrance on the west side will be open for use by the general public, but utility payments will not yet be allowed inside.
Payments can still be made using the drop box, can be mailed, or use the on-line service. Setting up a new service can be done by appointment only, and those wishing to do so can call 892-6832. Disconnection of services for those who fail to make their Utility payments will begin Aug. 1.
In addition to re-opening Village Hall July 6, contractors or anyone wishing to speak to the Building Safety Department or Code Enforcement, should now use the north entrance. Upon entering the north doors to the building, there is now a service window that will allow anyone needing the services of the Building Safety Department or Code Enforcement to speak with a representative.
Anyone entering Village Hall will be required to use hand sanitizer as they enter, and masks will be provided. All precautions will be used to reduce the possible transmission of COVID-19 among staff and guests, and all are still encouraged to do as much communication with Village staff by means other than face-to-face visits.