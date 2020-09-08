RANTOUL -- Firefighters have termed a blaze that destroyed an abandoned trailer in Rantoul early Tuesday morning suspicious.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the trailer at 1233 Wedgewood was abandoned, and there was no power on to the trailer.
Firefighters were called at 3 a.m. and remained on the scene until 4:30 a.m.
Waters said when firefighters arrived there was fire showing in the east side window. He said the trailer was in "bad shape" prior to the fire and that its owner had abandoned it.
Two engines, one tanker and one rescue unit were brought to the scene.
Waters said there were no injuries