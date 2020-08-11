LUDLOW — As one school superintendent in a nearby county noted, Illinois has about as many reopening plans as there are districts. The reaction of teachers and staff returning to school also likely varies widely by district.
Some are apprehensive — teachers fearing the coronavirus. Some others can’t wait to return. The latter appears to be the case in Ludlow, where Superintendent Jeff Graham said teachers are looking forward to the return Friday, Aug. 14.
“Teachers are very excited about wanting to come back,” Graham said.
“They’re very positive. All of them quite honestly can’t wait to see the kids. We are very fortunate with the teachers that we have.”
Ludlow will operate in-school classes five days a week. Breakfast will start at 8 a.m., classes at 8:20 a.m., with dismissal at 1:50 p.m. Before COVID, classes had ended at 3 p.m.
Like all other districts, Ludlow had operated remote classes in mid-March until the end of the school year because of the pandemic.
Graham said there are two students who have indicated they will take remote classes. The rest will be at school.
Class registration was recently completed with some students who have not signed up, Graham said.
“We anticipate our enrollment to be somewhere around the same as last year,” Graham said. “We ended the year with 58. We expect anywhere from 50 to 60.”
Graham said parents were surveyed to determine whether they preferred remote or in-school learning for their children. Almost all preferred the latter.
“I sent a survey out to parents, and I outlined the guidelines that (the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health) had provided,” Graham said. “I wanted to know which guideline they felt uncomfortable with.”
He said three parents indicated some discomfort with guidelines that mandated the wearing of face masks. Those parents, however, will be sending their children to school.
Graham said social distancing won’t be a problem at the school. There is enough room to do so in classrooms, the cafeteria and hallways.
Outside the school, Graham has painted lion paws 6 feet apart to give students an idea how far to stand away from each other. He added sticky dots in the hallways.
At the school board’s July meeting, the board learned new mud legs had been installed on the boiler. A school maintenance grant paid for half of the $22,000 cost. (A mud leg has to do with the fluid level in the boiler.)
In personnel action, Sarah McCall will be hired to replace Cora Massey as part-time speech pathologist.
Paxton Palumbo of Ludlow was hired as a teacher’s aide.
The board amended the school calendar due to Nov. 3 being a state day off.
The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the school.