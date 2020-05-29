Sunny skies greet people taking advantage of Rantoul restaurants reopening

RANTOUL — Restaurants in Rantoul have reopened.
Customers are allowed to eat outdoors on sidewalks or in parking lots, or in the case of downtown Rantoul, in the middle of the street.
Customers of Taste of Thai and ET’s restaurants were enjoying themselves with food or drink they had bought while sitting at tables that had been set up in the middle of the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue.
It marked the first time restaurants had been open in more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At one table, Delaney and Patty Welsh and Diane and Earl Bunting ate lunch they had purchased at Taste of Thai.
They decided to take advantage of the “beautiful day” and patronize a local business.
“This is a great setup,” Delaney Welsh said.
Nearby, Christie Brandon and Roxanne Street enjoyed a soft drink they had purchased from ET’s.
Prior to noon, the tables were sparsely filled, but that might change when the word gets out about the set up.
“Let’s get this completely packed,” Brandon said. “It’s better outside anyway.”
Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said ET’s owner Eric Thompson had inquired about outdoor seating, but the sidewalk in front of the eatery did not provide enough room.
“So we worked with the businesses downtown to allow for the center section of Sangamon Street in that 100 block to be closed off to allow for the establishment of an outdoor food court,” Eisenhauer said.
Both ends of that block are open for parking. The area in front of the old Home Theater and the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office is blocked off.
Beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, the area was blocked off to prepare for the change. In addition to barricades and the setting up of tables, nearby workers for Deem Landscaping were filling the planters downtown.
Meals were served beginning Friday.
Eisenhauer said behind the scenes, the village is also cautioning certain businesses about wanting to open too quickly.
“There are some guidelines and restrictions,” he said. “We have to do it appropriately.”