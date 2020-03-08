Rantoul, IL (61866)

Today

Showers early, then becoming windy with a steady rain for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.