RANTOUL -- Smoking material was cited as the cause of a Sunday morning fire that damaged a Rantoul house.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called at 6:59 a.m. to a house at 1157 Briarcliff Drive.
The fire was confined to an upstairs room.
"There were no injuries, and everyone (was) out of the house when we arrived," Waters said.
Total damage was estimated at $10,000.
Waters said the house was not habitable on Sunday. However, the family has a place to stay until repairs can be made.
Firefighters cleared the scene about an hour after the call.