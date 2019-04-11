The News-Gazette will publish its annual Summer Fun Guide — a calendar of fairs, plays, concerts, outdoor movie nights, etc. — on May 15.
If you would like your event to be included — free — let The Gazette know by April 11.
To submit your item for consideration, email features@news-gazette.com or post it to the online calendar at news-gazette.com. The calendar will list activities that occur between May 16 and Sept. 30.
The guide will be including summer camps for children in the publication. Those also can be submitted to our online calendar or emailed to features@news-gazette.com.