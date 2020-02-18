Students tell 100 best things about Rantoul

RANTOUL — Celebrating a school year’s 100th day of class is common in elementary schools. Not so much in junior high schools.
J.W. Eater Junior High math teacher Maria McCarthy doesn’t care about convention. She opted to mark day 100 at the school recently.
Highlighting the event was a list of 100 things (actually it came out to about 110) about Rantoul and Rantoul City Schools that the eighth-grade liked. McCarthy wrote them down, and they are displayed in the front hall of the school.
Her math classes also took part in other activities to mark the occasion.
“I actually did this ... several years ago, but I thought, ‘This is a new group of kids; several years have gone by. Our community has changed,’ and I wanted to get the kids’ perspective,” said McCarthy, who teaches eighth-grade algebra and “regular math.”
“We work hard with our social-emotional learning lessons helping kids learn how to make good decisions work out for each other, work out for themselves. I’m a former first-grade teacher, so day 100 has always been very special to me.”
Students from three classes told McCarthy what their favorites were. Some listed the same things, but the teacher was glad for the attitude.
She said she was not surprised by any of the answers.
“I really enjoyed the kids when they were talking about their favorite teachers that have made impacts on their lives,” McCarthy said. “I’ve always known our kids take a lot of pride in our school. Unfortunately, that’s not always the community perspective. And I think that’s one of the things that I wanted to put out there.”
Some of the activities to commemorate the occasion included 100-second periods doing things such as jumping jacks, blinking their eyes, snapping their fingers or writing their names.
Some students also made eyeglasses with the number 100.
Here is the list of the Eater students’ top 100 things to like about Rantoul and Rantoul City Schools. (Actually, there are more than 100 listed):
caring teachers
Good K-5 Schools
breakfast
decent lunches
free food
cookies
Student Council
NJHS
Scholastic Bowl
Speech Team
Choir
Band
Basketball
Baseball
Track
Volleyball
Cross Country
Softball
Soccer
Golf (RTHS)
Football (RTHS)
Boys and Girls Club
School Play
LDA
Automatic water fountains
Chrome books
New locker rooms
Music
Art
STEM
PE
Math
ESL program
Resource Officers
Enrichment classes
Mr Tener
Ms Waldhauser & Chief
Ms Jacobs
Dr Woods
Mrs McCarthy
Ms Elliott
Mrs Hanson
Ms Elledge
Mrs McMahon
Mrs Brazelton
Mrs Miner
Mrs Schlueter
Small town
Walking distances
Great fire dept
Good police dept
Local neighborhood parks
Brookhill Golf Course
Brookhill Park
Heritage Lake
Willow Pond Golf Course
Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch
Skate park
Bike Path
Rantoul Public Library
Christie Clinic
Carle Clinic
Lincoln’s Challenge
Rantoul Historical Society & Museum
Baldwin Asylum
Necrosis Haunted House
Old Air Base for development
Rantoul Recreation Dept
Forum Fitness Center
Rantoul Aquatic Center
Rantoul Swim Team
Youth Center
New Sports Complex
Tuskegee Airmen
Minuteman Missle
Day Cares
Churches
Ace Hardware
Rural King
Wal Mart
Rantoul Theatre Group
Scout Troops
Pickleball Courts
Volleyball Courts
Community Service Center
Bowling Alley
Falcon Football
Dog-friendly neighborhoods
Champaign County-Univ of IL
Senior Citizen Housing:
Brookstone Estates
Twin Lakes
Villas of Holly Brook
County Market fried chicken
Dunkin
Subway
Dairy Queen
McDonalds
Jimmy Johns
Butcher Boy
Otts!!!
Taste of Thai
ET’s
China Buffet
Casa Fiesta
Agave
Monicals
Papa Johns
Dominoes
El Toro