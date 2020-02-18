Students tell 100 best things about Rantoul

Kyndal Rogers, a student in Maria McCarthy's math class at J.W. Eater, wears a pair of "100" glasses. McCarthy's classes recently marked the 100th day of school.

 Provided

RANTOUL — Celebrating a school year’s 100th day of class is common in elementary schools. Not so much in junior high schools.

J.W. Eater Junior High math teacher Maria McCarthy doesn’t care about convention. She opted to mark day 100 at the school recently.

Highlighting the event was a list of 100 things (actually it came out to about 110) about Rantoul and Rantoul City Schools that the eighth-grade liked. McCarthy wrote them down, and they are displayed in the front hall of the school.

Her math classes also took part in other activities to mark the occasion.

“I actually did this ... several years ago, but I thought, ‘This is a new group of kids; several years have gone by. Our community has changed,’ and I wanted to get the kids’ perspective,” said McCarthy, who teaches eighth-grade algebra and “regular math.”

“We work hard with our social-emotional learning lessons helping kids learn how to make good decisions work out for each other, work out for themselves. I’m a former first-grade teacher, so day 100 has always been very special to me.”

Students from three classes told McCarthy what their favorites were. Some listed the same things, but the teacher was glad for the attitude.

She said she was not surprised by any of the answers.

“I really enjoyed the kids when they were talking about their favorite teachers that have made impacts on their lives,” McCarthy said. “I’ve always known our kids take a lot of pride in our school. Unfortunately, that’s not always the community perspective. And I think that’s one of the things that I wanted to put out there.”

Some of the activities to commemorate the occasion included 100-second periods doing things such as jumping jacks, blinking their eyes, snapping their fingers or writing their names.

Some students also made eyeglasses with the number 100.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

Here is the list of the Eater students’ top 100 things to like about Rantoul and Rantoul City Schools. (Actually, there are more than 100 listed):

caring teachers

Good K-5 Schools

breakfast

decent lunches

free food

cookies

Student Council

NJHS

Scholastic Bowl

Speech Team

Choir

Band

Basketball

Baseball

Track

Volleyball

Cross Country

Softball

Soccer

Golf (RTHS)

Football (RTHS)

Boys and Girls Club

School Play

LDA

Automatic water fountains

Chrome books

New locker rooms

Music

Art

STEM

PE

Math

ESL program

Resource Officers

Enrichment classes

Mr Tener

Ms Waldhauser & Chief

Ms Jacobs

Dr Woods

Mrs McCarthy

Ms Elliott

Mrs Hanson

Ms Elledge

Mrs McMahon

Mrs Brazelton

Mrs Miner

Mrs Schlueter

Small town

Walking distances

Great fire dept

Good police dept

Local neighborhood parks

Brookhill Golf Course

Brookhill Park

Heritage Lake

Willow Pond Golf Course

Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch

Skate park

Bike Path

Rantoul Public Library

Christie Clinic

Carle Clinic

Lincoln’s Challenge

Rantoul Historical Society & Museum

Baldwin Asylum

Necrosis Haunted House

Old Air Base for development

Rantoul Recreation Dept

Forum Fitness Center

Rantoul Aquatic Center

Rantoul Swim Team

Youth Center

New Sports Complex

Tuskegee Airmen

Minuteman Missle

Day Cares

Churches

Ace Hardware

Rural King

Wal Mart

Rantoul Theatre Group

Scout Troops

Pickleball Courts

Volleyball Courts

Community Service Center

Bowling Alley

Falcon Football

Dog-friendly neighborhoods

Champaign County-Univ of IL

Senior Citizen Housing:

   Brookstone Estates

   Twin Lakes

   Villas of Holly Brook

County Market fried chicken

Dunkin

Subway

Dairy Queen

McDonalds

Jimmy Johns

Butcher Boy

Otts!!!

Taste of Thai

ET’s

China Buffet

Casa Fiesta

Agave

Monicals

Papa Johns

Dominoes

El Toro