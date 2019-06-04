Following are two articles Jade Stone, this year’s Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award winner, wrote about herself.
First, she writes about her plans:
“After high school I plan on becoming an early-childhood education teacher. I hope to change my students’ lives for the better and teach them to love learning.
“If they are taught to love learning early enough, hopefully it will stay with them throughout life and they will have the ambition to get good jobs.
“I hope that this trend would continue with their children as well, thus changing the community so that people have a better outlook on life and their dreams.
“I also hope that just being me will make the world a better place. I walk around and get looked at funny because I am different. I want to change the way people look at others who are different because acceptance is key to a peaceful world.
“The world could use the change. People may not like it, but it is long overdue.”
Next, she writes about her proudest moment:
“I believe that my proudest moment would be the day my food science and technology team won our district competition. Food science and technology is a career development event in the FFA organization.
“We were a team of three freshmen and a sophomore, all of which had never done this competition before. So to say that we were all nervous would be an understatement.
“We went into the competition and did our very best, not thinking we would even get into the top three teams. After the competition was over and it came time for awards, we were all really tired and did not have high hopes.
“When it was time for the food science and technology section and they announced every team but ours, we were scared. We thought we got last, but when they said, “And the winner of this competition is Buckeye!” we stood up and ran to the front, so excited, we didn’t know what to do.
“Little did I know that would be the first and last competition I would win at my Buckeye, Ariz., FFA chapter. I do not think I stopped smiling for the rest of the night. We had worked so hard, and it paid off.
“I never stopped smiling, but I was also exhausted. I had to be at school by 5 a.m. that morning, and then I did not leave school until 10 p.m. that night.”