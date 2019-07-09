RANTOUL — State Rep. Mike Marron presented Betty Brennan, owner of Taylor Studios, Rantoul, a certificate celebrating more than 28 years in business.
He said Taylor Studios has produced hundreds of durable, accessible exhibits for nature centers, state and national parks, zoos, museums, historic sites, universities and other high-traffic venues.
Taylor Studios is a recognized industry leader in exhibit design and fabrication, particularly when it comes to interpreting wildlife and other natural resources through highly realistic scenic work, models, and dioramas.
“Our fabricators — including several company veterans of 15-plus years — are known for their workmanship, attention to detail, and scientific accuracy,” Brennan said.
Marron initiated the local business spotlight to display the diversity of talent across the 104th District. He is encouraging constituents and business owners to reach out to him via his Facebook page or in person to submit a request for him to visit a particular place.