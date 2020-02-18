STAR program starts at RTHS

RANTOUL — In spring 2020, Rantoul Township High School will offer students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to enroll in a new afterschool activity course designed to provide leadership skills, discipline and build confidence.
Students Taking Active Roles (STAR) is being offered in conjunction with the U.S. Army and emulates many aspects of the Junior ROTC national high school program.
As with JROTC, classes will be taught by a military instructor; however, this is not a military recruiting program — it is a leadership program. Students incur no military service obligation and are not required to provide any information for military recruiting purposes.
The goal of the course is to provide students with knowledge, skills, abilities and tools that will both encourage and equip them to take on an active role in shaping their own future, as well as to become actively engaged members of the student body, within their families, as citizens in their community and future leaders in a diverse and global society.