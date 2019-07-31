Sports director dishes on UI coaches

RANTOUL — Lovie Smith and Brad Underwood — coaches of the University of Illinois’ most prominent teams, football and basketball, couldn’t be more different from a personality standpoint. How Illini fans see the duo — Smith as laconic and laid back and Underwood as volcanic and impetuous — is pretty much how they are in real life.
That’s the word from WCIA Sports Director Bret Behrens.
Behrens, who spoke in Rantoul recently to the Exchange Club, called Smith “a nice guy.”
“What you see on TV is Lovie Smith,” Behrens said. “He’s not effusive. He’s kind of a boring person. I think if he was here he might agree to that.”
Behrens said Smith is all about football, and “that’s all he does.”
“He coaches football. That’s his life. That’s what he’s done for 40 years. He doesn’t have a lot of interests out of football.”
Underwood is a yeller, a cusser — so much so that some of his language comes across on television.
“They have completely different coaching styles,” Behrens said. “Brad is old school. He is hard on (his players), and he also praises them.”
Behrens said the caring side of Underwood came out when guard Trent Frazier missed a late field goal that could have given the Illini a prominent win over then-No. 1 Gonzaga early last season.
“Brad walked up to him, put his around him, and they walked off the floor together,” Behrens said.
Underwood’s coaching style is why “he had a mass exodus after his first year.”
That type of in-your-face behavior from a coach isn’t for some players.
Behrens called Underwood’s practices “relentless.”
“I’m borderline uncomfortable watching it,” he said.
Behrens said both coaches care about their players.
He said while Smith might not show much emotion, “he is very, very passionate about his players and his program — even if he doesn’t come across as this Brad Underwood yeller, screamer, sound bite kind of guy. And that’s OK. They’re different people. You will be hard-pressed to find anyone in the world to say a bad word about Lovie Smith. He works very hard at what he does, even if the wins and losses haven’t come.”
He said an example of Smith’s love for his players was when he recently spent the entire week in the Florida hospital with player Bobby Roundtree after he sustained a spinal cord injury in a diving accident.
On the field and the court, Behrens expects better results from both programs this year and believes Smith has at least one more year left, even if the Illini don’t make it to a bowl game, while he believes Underwood had better produce an NCAA-qualifying team this season.
Behrens doesn’t think Smith would be fired after a losing season unless the Illini go something like 1-11. Behrens is predicting a 5-7 season.
Smith has been around longer, but Behrens thinks he has more time because it takes longer to turn around a football program.
“From as bad as the football was when he took over — yes, they made a bowl game in 2014 — but for all the investigation and things that were happening under Tim Beckman, to take it to where he has and the talent that is now there, I give (Smith) a lot of credit,” Behrens said. “Has it happened as fast as he wanted to? Absolutely not.
He’ll be the first one to tell you that.
“He has made some bad decisions and some bad hires, but he has made some good hires like (offensive coordinator) Rod Smith, who might be Illinois’ next head coach. But he is putting the defense on himself.”
Behrens said statistically, the Illini had the worst defense in the history of Illinois football in 2018.
Some believe the Illinois football atmosphere is boring. There’s not much entertainment to draw a crowd if the team is not winning. And attendance has been shrinking.
Behrens knows winning is the best deodorant.
“I’m only 32,” he said, “but from what I’ve been told by my dad, if they win, (the crowds will come back) in football.”
Basketball attendance hasn’t been so bad.
“They’re going to come in basketball, no matter what,” Behrens said. “It’s going to sell out almost every game. They haven’t made the tournament in six years, and they sold out almost every game.”
Tragic accident
Behrens also told about his recovery from a work accident when he was 18 that could have taken his life.
The Mahomet native was helping to build cell phone towers. One day at a site near Rochester, he was working a wench rope system that was used to raise antennas to the top of the tower. One load got loose on the top end, and Behrens instinctively grabbed the rope, then tried to let go of it, but it became wrapped around his arm, catapulting him 80 feet off the ground.
He then fell back to earth, landing on his feet and coming down on his butt.
Behrens broke both legs and ankles, shattered his L4 lumbar in his back and tore the aorta in his heart.
He said there was a reason he was 10 minutes away from a level 1 hospital in Springfield, where doctors were able to start working on him about 30 minutes after the accident. Behrens said he believes God was there and had a purpose for it all.
Behrens had finished his first year of studies at Parkland toward becoming a sports announcer.
“Through it all, I decided I wasn’t going to let this stop me,” he said, citing his parents, family and friends.
“They prayed to God, ‘We don’t know what’s wrong with him. God, please help him. We will be there to support him. We will be there to be positive for him.’”
It took two years for Behrens to recover. In the process, one leg had to be amputated and he received a prosthetic limb.
But two months after the accident, he was taking online courses at Parkland. He cut back his course load and finished his Parkland studies after two more years before enrolling at Southern Illinois University, where he graduated with a degree in radio television in 2010.
Behrens said after a few years doing broadcast work in southern Illinois, he decided to move back home to central Illinois to cover “the team I grew up watching (the Illini) and the station I grew up watching in WCIA.”
He took a lateral position at WCIA, and while he was initially frustrated at not landing a job at a larger market, it all worked together for good as in a short time he wasnamed the sports director at WCIA.
“Some of you might remember Dave Benton from WCIA,” Behrens said. “Great person. Dave got brain cancer. He said, ‘Bret, I don’t know why I have cancer, but I feel this is God-ordained. And I am really glad that Aaron Bennett (who was sports director at the time) is going to take over my position.”
That moved Matt Watterson up to the sports director at WCIA, but a few weeks after that, Watterson told Behrens he was getting out of the business.
“He said, ‘I want you to become sports director,’” Behrens said. “In three years I went from low man on the totem pole to sports director.
“Sometimes, God works things out, I believe, for the good of those who follow Him, who work for his cause. To be a 32-year-old guy in this market is not something I take for granted.”
Behrens and his wife live with their children in Mahomet.
Behrens compiled a story about his near-death experience and recovery. He interviewed his parents, his co-workers at the site and others who were involved in helping him to recover. The story, which he said he believes can help others, is available for viewing on youtube.