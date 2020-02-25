Sports complex: Work now involves bringing hotels, restaurant, retail to town

RANTOUL — All those players and fans who flock to the Rantoul sports complex beginning in 2021 will need a place to stay and eat.
Rantoul officials are hustling to recruit hotel, restaurant and retail outlet owners to build the needed sites for the new facility. That’s why they are are putting in some long hours these days.
The $20 million price tag to build the sports complex will be paid for with bonds, grants, donations and sponsorships. Money coming from additional real estate developed at the site will go to the tax increment financing district fund to help pay off the bonds. But the economic development needs to happen as soon as possible — not two or three years down the road.
In the TIF district, any increased tax revenues collected as a result of an increase in property values go into the TIF fund and can be used by the city.
The sports complex will be built in west Rantoul, south of Rantoul Walmart.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the Warner family, which owns much of the land surrounding the sports complex site, has also been working on securing development — calling it a cooperative effort.
"One thing we realized is that utilizing the TIF fund to make the payments on the sports complex, development is critically important for us to make that happen more expeditiously," Eisenhauer said.
He said the village has taken the lead to bring prospects to town as well as to solicit applications from developers that might be willing to work in the community.
"We’ve set the stage from the village’s perspective on what types of businesses we’re looking for, what opportunities might be available, not just around the sports complex but around the community as a whole in terms of what incentives we can offer. And then, once we’ve done all of that and there’s still interest, we put them in touch" with Kristi Pflugmacher, representing the Warner family. "That way, when they go to talk to her about the land, they already know what’s available from the village and what opportunities exist," Eienhauer said.
Some prospective business representatives whom village officials have spoken with are interested in being in the Rantoul area but not being adjacent to the sports complex, Eisenhauer said.
His comments were made at a joint "state of the village" talk given by him and Mayor Chuck Smith at a recent Rantoul Exchange Club meeting.
Smith said Eisenhauer has been "working relentlessly.
"The phones are ringing off the hook," Smith said. "He’s constantly meeting with people."
Smith said 80 teams have signed up to play softball and baseball games at the sports complex beginning in 2021. And village officials haven’t even gotten around to making arrangements for soccer games, Eisenhauer said.
Following the meeting, Eisenhauer was to meet with several hotel chain representatives to discuss possibly building in Rantoul.
Smith said the village has also been working with a Chicago-area developer who said "he could bring the hotels we need as well as the restaurants."
Recognized chains are preferred.
"We want people to get off the interstate and recognize the brands" of restaurants, making them more likely to stop.
Smith said the sports complex will benefit not just Rantoul but Champaign County and the rest of the area as a whole. He said shopping malls have also expressed interest.
Smith said the complex will also be available to area schools, noting that village officials have spoken with Rantoul Township High School’s band about using the complex.
"We want the public to embrace this sports complex," Smith said. "It is going to be part of the community. It’s not only a money-maker for us, economically, but it’s also a social and cultural (benefit) to the community."
Smith said dirt is being moved at the site, which has been staked out. Detention ponds will be the first thing put in.
Eisenhauer said the existing pond will be expanded because it will serve the sports complex as well as the economic development that will go up on the west side of Murray Road.
Phase II of the project, which Smith said he is responsible for, is residential. There are 150 acres east of Murray Road that the Warner family owns that are suitable for housing construction. He said Eisenhauer’s Phase II focus will be construction of an indoor sports arena.
Smith said he received correspondence from an individual asking if there was any chance a skating rink could be made at the detention pond site. Eisenhauer said it will be too deep for that, "but we are talking about throwing some fish in there."
Smith said the work is designed to make Rantoul "a destination city."
Autonomous track
In other areas of the village, Smith said dirt should start to be moved for construction of the 257-acre Illinois Autonomous and Connected Track at the Illinois Center for Transportation this summer. The track will be a collaboration between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Illinois-Chicago and Northwestern University in the southeast portion of the former Chanute Air Force Base.
"This investment that the university is making is going to be one of the biggest test tracks in the United States," Smith said.
He said the test track, the sports complex and other expected economic developments will help to turn around the negative perception Rantoul has developed the past 25 years since the closing of the base.
Smith and Eisenhauer threw the meeting open to questions:
What about the possibility of a runway expansion at Rantoul National Aviation Center?
Eisenhauer: "The benefit of having a project that is interested in a runway extension is that it brings about an economic opportunity for financial investment from the federal government, but that only happens if we have a project. Such a project is expected to be developed that will need airport space.
"That’s one of the reasons we were chosen to locate here because their intention is to consolidate drone research and development here, and to recognize the size of the drone aircraft that they intend to bring here ... we believe (provides) the perfect opportunity to then apply for the federal government for funds to extend the runway.
"The biggest hurdle has been we don’t have funding for it, not do we have the project to see federal funding for it. That might be changing. I think this could be happening sooner rather than later."
A statement was made that much of the former base is not being used.
Smith: "Most of the area we are talking about has been designated a foreign trade zone. If we would open the east end of the runways and exceed 8,000 feet, we could get heavy aircraft and cargo as well. That would bring a lot of foreign trade here so we could develop the foreign trade area.
"I am thinking the drone operation could make that feasible. Then we could approach the FAA with a request to extend the runway and use government money. The state of Illinois has got $20 million already invested in that runway in Rantoul."
Are there any plans for the abandoned buildings on base?
Smith: "Some of those are privately owned like the command center. We have some old buildings on the southeast side of the base that are collapsing, and we can take those down. It’s a matter of time and money and energy. Those places are consigned and marked as dangerous. ... We’ll get to them. There’s not a lot of those left. Eight, maybe? We don’t have that money."
Eisenhauer: "Unfortunately, the ones that you see in the most dilapidated state are not village-owned. So what we end up doing is taking them to court. That’s a very long process. There might be a fine assessed, and if they don’t pay, you might have to go back to court and try to get collection of fines. That’s been a struggle in itself. For the ones we do own, we market them."
What about the old bank building? The hospital building. I understand the taxes were sold on that.
Eisenhauer: "I’m questioned every day about the bank building downtown. ... The reality of it is there was a plan that was done five or six years ago on the downtown. We’re going back and revisiting that. We’re very blessed right now. We have a great planner as well as an intern who is doing 3D modeling of the downtown area. Once we’re able to build into a 3D model what is there, we can then start meeting with different groups with what we want there. It has to be the next area we go, and serious discussions need to be had about what we want the downtown’s role to be.
"Ultimately, the bank building will have to come down. I’d love to tell you we could save it. I’m here to tell you that’s not going to happen. But the way you tear down a building is determined on what your future use of the property is going to be. (Village officials will study whether) the energy created by the sports complex and that retail and restaurant development create the opportunity to build a synergy downtown. Does that look different than it was five or six years ago.
"There are some different directions we can go with demolition both for (the bank) building and the Myna Thompson (school) building. We need to work with the school districts to bring that down. We want to make sure we don’t just tear down the building downtown, knock another tooth out of the core of our downtown and walk away from it and leave a blank space."
Can a drone be flown over the old bank building?
Eisenhauer: "Yes, we’ve scheduled that twice, but with the wind, it didn’t work. There is someone in Public Works with that capability. Also, the village is starting to use drone footage for that purpose and a lot of areas. The idea is not only will we drone just the bank building but all of the downtown area. The Hallmark building: what’s the status of it? We’re just trying to get a real handle on what’s in good shape, what’s not in good shape and salvageable and what completely has no hope for the future so that as we’re planning we’re working around that."
Smith: "The long term is we use revenues from the sports complex that it’s all TIF-connected to downtown so we can use that money for redevelopment as well."