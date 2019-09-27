RANTOUL — The public will get another chance to give their opinions on a village proposal to build a $20 million sports complex and whether recreational cannabis should be allowed for sale in the community.
The village board will hear the comments at its 6 p.m. study session Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the municipal building.
The sports complex, which would be built on the community’s west side, was outlined earlier this month.
Its construction is proposed as an economic stimulus designed to bring additional restaurants, hotels and related businesses to the community.
The board also heard public comments about whether the village should allow cannabis dispensaries to do business in the community. The majority of those who gave opinions spoke against the idea.
The board won't be able to vote on the two issues until the Oct. 8 regular meeting.
In other business at the study session:
• New police officer Peter Nicolini will be sworn in
• A proposal to buy three 2020 police Interceptor utility vehicles will be presented
• Two engineering agreements will be proposed — one with Donohue & Associates for a phosphorous removal feasibility study at a cost of $17,890, and one for a supplemental engineering agreement with ESI Consultants for PESA Services for Safe Routes to School at a cost of $48,590.