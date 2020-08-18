RANTOUL — The village board narrowly approved awarding contracts to two companies to provide lighting at the under-construction Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Mayor Chuck Smith broke 3-3 ties on the two contract proposals — 1) for Cooper Lighting Solutions for sport and parking lot lighting at a cost of $1.775 million and 2) for Oberlander Electric for electric installation at a cost of $1.046 million.
On another controversial issue at last week’s board meeting, the board failed to make a motion on a proposal to restrict the use of all-terrain vehicles on private property within the village.
On the lighting issue, Barton Electric owner Jerry Barton complained because his firm did not get the contract to provide the lighting.
“We bid on the project in late July and found out we were the low bidder by almost $200,000,” Barton said. “Then we found out the project was over budget, so we took the opportunity to submit a change,” which he said would have resulted in $1 million in savings.
He said his company attempted to learn the status of the project throughout July but could get no feedback until he watched the video of the board’s Aug. 4 study session when it was said that none of his bids met specifications.
“I dispute that a lot,” Barton said. “We met the specifications.”
Barton claimed his bid was lower than that provided by Cooper Lighting.
He asked the board to table awarding of the bid “until we can get this straightened out.”
Barton made claims the process was not legitimate.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer disputed those claims, saying the investigation of what the sports complex needed “took months of research.”
“And that’s exactly why when (Byrne and Jones) put out the bid, (they) put out the bid for a specified package,” Eisenhauer said, adding that Barton submitted no bid for an Ephesus lighting package. Rather, he submitted a $1.9 million bid for a Musco lighting package on July 7th.
“To stand here this evening and suggest they’re saving you $75,000 only comes about because they knew what the Ephesus bid number was, and now they’re undercutting that bid.”
Added Eisenhauer, “If that’s a process we’re going to operate under, then I’m going to warn you that that will cost us bidding opportunities in the future.”
Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said he did his research, “and I think we’re bringing the best product forward that fits within our budget.”
Trustee Gary Wilson said he spoke the day of the meeting with a Champaign Park District official about the district’s lighting system. He said the district has a Musco system as does the University of Illinois and a sports complex in O’Fallon.
Wilson said something didn’t feel right.
Eisenhauer responded, “It also doesn’t feel right that on July 7, 2020, the Musco lighting equipment bid was $1.9 million. Now they’re standing before you and suggesting otherwise.”
Trustee Hank Gamel said he felt, since there were charges of favoritism made by Barton, that trustees needed to discuss the matter further at another meeting.
“Something has been said that requires a little more inquiry in my mind,” Gamel said.
In the 4-3 votes to approve the recommendations, Wilson, Gamel and Sherry Johnson voted “no” while trustees Sam Hall, Mark Wilkerson and Terry Workman voted “yes” with Smith breaking the ties.
ATV proposal fails
A potential proposal that would have further restricted all-terrain vehicle use in the community died for lack of a motion. Police Chief Tony Brown had presented the proposal following residents’ complaints about noise,
The proposed ordinance would have make it unlawful to operate an ATV on private property in a residentially zoned area within the village at any time. ATVs were already illegal on streets and other public property except for municipally owned or operated ATVs for official purposes; ATVs participating in community parades or “bona fide public activities or events; and being used for onsite business operations for “legitimate business purposes.”
During public comments, Pete Haines objected to the proposal.
“So you’re telling me, there’s nowhere in town you can run an ATV, including on my own property?”
Haines asked the board. “There’s laws that say you can’t ride on the street. There are noise ordinances that say we can’t make noise from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., so enforce that.
“Leave me alone. Let me have my property to do what I want to do. I’m an American citizen, and I fought for that right. So did many of you.”
Haines said rather than the village indicating where ATVs can’t be ridden, it should say where they can be.
When Smith asked trustees if anyone wanted to make a motion to approve the proposed ordinance, no one responded.
Two more selected to human relations committee
The board approved Smith’s selection of Wendy Hundley and Char Mitchell to serve on the human relations committee.
A 20-year resident of Rantoul, Hundley brings “a vast amount of experience in the government sector to the position,” Smith said. She serves as the deputy city clerk in Urbana. Smith said he has asked Hundley to serve as the first chairman of the committee “because of her experience and knowledge of the Open Meetings Act.” He said all committee members will be required to obtain Open Meetings Act training.
Mitchell works in the Business Administrative Division of Card Services at the University of Illinois. Smith said one of her main attributes is “her past experience as a community organizer with Neighborhood Partners of Kankakee. ...” She was active with the group from August 1997 until August 2002. Said Smith, “She will be able to contribute to the overall mission of serving this community and implementing a course of action to involve or assist our residents with positive results.”
The committee includes three women and four men. Smith said he interviewed six people for the remaining two vacancies on the committee and called it “a refreshing and exciting experience.”
Smith previously named Sherry Faulkner, Herm Fogal, Kelly Foster, Tony Peyton and John Vasquez Jr. to the panel.
The committee is designed “to reduce prejudice and discrimination” in the community based on race, religion, national origin, cultural background, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability and other factors.
Other business
The board also voted:
• To authorize and approve a contract with Wells & Wells Construction for a building package totaling $2.609 million that includes construction of three buildings at the sports complex — including the main building that will include, among other things, administrative office space, full-serve commercial kitchen and concession, conference room, hospitality room; and buildings two and three that will be considered hospitality areas that will contain concessions, restrooms and officials’ hospitality room and scorekeeping/media/viewing area on the second floor. Estimated completion date is Feb. 2.
• To approve the purchase of concession equipment for the sports complex from Serv-U for $122,364.
• To authorize and approve general contractor Byrne & Jones to coordinate with Cross Construction on concrete and asphalt surfaces at the sports complex for $2.115 million.
• To authorize and approve Byrne & Jones to contract with SK Fence to coordinate all fencing at the sports complex for $755,539.