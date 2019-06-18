RANTOUL — Berkadia has negotiated the $7 million sale of South Pointe Commons in Rantoul
The 245-unit multifamily property was originally built in 1959 as military housing for Chanute Air Force Base, which closed in 1993.
The property is situated on 150 acres and consists of 37 two-story buildings. Floor plans are comprised of three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,050 to 2,300 square feet.
Ralph DePasquale, Parker Stewart and Alex Blagojevich of Berkadia represented the Urbana.-based seller. Philadelphia-based Odin Properties purchased the asset.