Snow plow damages front of Rantoul business

RANTOUL — A Rantoul business sustained an estimated $10,000 damage to its front when it was struck by a snow plow early Monday morning.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said his department was called to Perfect Nails, 324 E. Champaign Ave., at 4:51 a.m.
He said a snow plow had accidentally run into the building.
Damaged were two plate glass windows and the brick ledge that holds the windows up.
No injuries were reported.
A glass company made repairs to the front of the business later in the morning.
The fire department was called to check for structural damage. Waters said other than the windows, there was no damage.