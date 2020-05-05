RANTOUL — Mayor Chuck said Rantoul taxpayers will see a “significant reduction” in their property tax rate due to a $23 million increase in equalized assessed valuation.
Smith released the following statement regarding the higher EAV:
“With increased value in residential and commercial properties, along with the elimination of Tax Increment Financing District 1, the property tax rate through the village will drop from last year’s $1.5852 to this year’s rate of $1.3005, a reduction of 28.5 cents and almost 20 percent.
“During the Rantoul Tomorrow initiative, we gained vital information from the public that our property tax rates were too high. I viewed the high tax rate as a deterrent to achieving new economic growth for our community.
“It has been a goal of mine to do what we can to ease the burden on our taxpayers, and today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in the achievement of increasing property values while lowering property taxes.”
In 2019, the EAV totaled $91,873,360 with a property tax rate of $1.5852. During this year’s tax levy discussion, the EAV was projected to increase to $94,302,000 with a slight rate decrease to $1.5727.
“Due to a 12.5 percent increase in residential EAV, a 28.5 percent increase in commercial value and the elimination of TIF 1 covering properties in the former Chanute Air Force Base area, the village EAV rose to $114,153,689. This increase in the equalized assessed valuation against the amount levied by the village for taxes this year, drops the rate to $1.3005.
“This news comes as positive encouragement for our citizens and business owners who are struggling financially with the COVID 19 closures. This will provide financial relief on this year’s property tax bill, while putting money they desperately need back into their pockets.”