Work has begun on clearing the site in the 600 block of West Champaign Avenue in Rantoul for a new Taco Bell restaurant.
Concrete removal began last week. On Tuesday, demolition of the former J&D Auto-Truck Sales began.
It is not known if there will have to be remediation work done at the site, which most recently housed J&D Auto-Truck Sales Inc.
Nick Kallergis, owner of Buddy Bells Inc., which will own the restaurant, said last fall that he hoped site prep and construction could begin early this year. The COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have pushed back start of the project. Kalleregis could not be reached for comment last week.