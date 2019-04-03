RANTOUL — To support Rantoul Public Library and its efforts to install a new roof, HMS Hotspur is hosting a silent auction that is running until 6 p.m. Friday, April 5.
The auction is running during the library’s business hours.
There will also be a euchre night from 6 to 9 p.m. April 5 for a donation to the new roof.
There will be both casual and tournament play going on with snacks, prizes, raffles and a 50/50 raffle.
The goal this year for the silent auction and euchre night is to raise $2,000.
The library has a fundraising goal of $170,000 to pay for the soon-to-be installed new roof.
HMS Hotspur is the Rantoul-based chapter of the The Royal Manticorian Navy, which has more than 5,000 members and chapters based around the world.
The main charity that the group supports is big cat rescue, but individual chapters are encouraged to support local charities as well.